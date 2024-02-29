WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 6,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640. The company has a market cap of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

