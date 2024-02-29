WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.54

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 53441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 495,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

