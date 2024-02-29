Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. 8,975 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 566% from the average session volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

