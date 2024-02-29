Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 3,195,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,427,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.47. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

