XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 6,050,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,065,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in XPeng by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in XPeng by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in XPeng by 24.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

