Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-4.880 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.73. 5,828,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,539. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.28.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $98,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 360,788 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 350,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

