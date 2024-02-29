Zvika Netter Buys 25,000 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) CEO Zvika Netter acquired 25,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Innovid Price Performance

NYSE CTV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 398,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,526. Innovid Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.20.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Innovid Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

