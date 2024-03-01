119,427 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

