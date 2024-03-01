398,357 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,000. Element Solutions makes up about 2.2% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ESI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.63. 1,126,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,072. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

