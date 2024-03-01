3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,512.00

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,512 ($31.86) and last traded at GBX 2,507 ($31.80), with a volume of 1872124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,468 ($31.30).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($32.34) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
