ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.33. 1,142,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ADT has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ADT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of ADT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.