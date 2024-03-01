Advisory Resource Group Acquires 5,585 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. 2,983,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

