Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

