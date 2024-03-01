Albar Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 0.9% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.7 %

HWM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

