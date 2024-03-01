Albar Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Albar Capital Ltd cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312,963 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 1.3% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

PPG traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.52. 1,914,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,046. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

