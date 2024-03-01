Albar Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Albar Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2,888.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 152,450 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for approximately 7.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Albar Capital Ltd owned 0.33% of Universal Display worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.40. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

