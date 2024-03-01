Albar Capital Ltd Makes New $16.22 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,224,000. Avery Dennison makes up 4.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.72. The company had a trading volume of 253,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.68 and a 200-day moving average of $190.78. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $217.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.