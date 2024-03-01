Albar Capital Ltd Purchases 46,023 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 323.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,023 shares during the period. Visteon comprises approximately 2.4% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned about 0.22% of Visteon worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1,842.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3,499.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.64.

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.48. 308,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

