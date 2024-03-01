Albar Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Albar Capital Ltd boosted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 323.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,023 shares during the quarter. Visteon accounts for approximately 2.4% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visteon were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.64.

Visteon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.48. 308,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,651. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

