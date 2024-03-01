Albar Capital Ltd Sells 13,402 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Albar Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 4.1% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,131. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.80 and its 200-day moving average is $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

