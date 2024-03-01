Albar Capital Ltd Sells 50,492 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Albar Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,492 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $449.21. 1,641,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,113. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $453.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

