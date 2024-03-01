Albar Capital Ltd Takes $4.16 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. General Dynamics comprises 1.2% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.95. The company had a trading volume of 650,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $274.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

