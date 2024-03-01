Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,663. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.