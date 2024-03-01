Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,080 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $37,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $126.85. 4,472,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $167.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

