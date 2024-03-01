Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 23,550 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 353,135 shares in the company, valued at $81,079,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.18.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.03. 740,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.22. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $318.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

