Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,074,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $257.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

