Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $18.99 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,474 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,367,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $163,869,000 after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $848,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $114.24. 5,077,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,957. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

