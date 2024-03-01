Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $20.52 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,642 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SLB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,875,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,191. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

