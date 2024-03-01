Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $35.45 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $35,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,612. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $318.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.65 and its 200 day moving average is $266.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

