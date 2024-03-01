Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $38.82 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,016 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $38,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052,384 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $62.13. 1,192,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

