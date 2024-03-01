Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.18.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.03. 740,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.37 and its 200 day moving average is $231.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $318.90.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,281 shares of company stock worth $10,811,720. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

