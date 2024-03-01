Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 380,000 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,091,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 387,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.47. 593,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLCO. Evercore ISI downgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

