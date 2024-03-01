Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 11,000 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.25% of First Citizens BancShares worth $50,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,567.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,598.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,464.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,415.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

