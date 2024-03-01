Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 169,050 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,050 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 1.24% of Liberty Latin America worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 354,080 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,983. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

