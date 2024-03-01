Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 28,274 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,274 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $16.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $620.28. The firm has a market cap of $268.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

