Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 58,527 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,527 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.81. 1,005,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $216.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

