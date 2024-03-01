Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,745 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $40,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,253,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.00. 1,396,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,396. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $206.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

