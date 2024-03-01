Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $195.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

