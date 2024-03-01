Allego (NYSE:ALLG) is Palantir Technologies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Palantir Technologies Inc. lowered its position in Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,222 shares during the quarter. Allego comprises about 15.9% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Allego were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego Stock Performance

Allego stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 15,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Allego has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Allego Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.