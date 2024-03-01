Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is First National Bank of Omaha’s 10th Largest Position

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $139.23. 16,940,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,901,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.77 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.