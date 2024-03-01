Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 74.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of MO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,813,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,491. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

