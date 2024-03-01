Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 93,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,402. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,789,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,655,000 after buying an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,690,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 168,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 853,797 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

