American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.
American Woodmark Trading Up 1.7 %
AMWD stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 144,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $104.28.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
