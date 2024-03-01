American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

AMWD stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 144,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Woodmark by 245.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

