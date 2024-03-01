Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Republic Services (RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/29/2024 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

2/29/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $166.00 to $199.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $182.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $192.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $182.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Republic Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $172.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RSG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

