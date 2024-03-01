Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BUD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.31. 1,019,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

