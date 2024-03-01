Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.34

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 154790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APGE. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

