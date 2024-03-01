Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 16,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.7 %

AMAT stock traded up $9.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. 4,485,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $211.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,069,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $173,263,000 after buying an additional 71,842 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 314,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

