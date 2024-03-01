AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 65.7% in February

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

APCXW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

