AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 304,803 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,803 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $155,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $249,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,286. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $210.23.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

