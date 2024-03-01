AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 793,742 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,928,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 793,742 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $132,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 28.6 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $27.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.72. 45,740,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

